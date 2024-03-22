Hyderabad: NDSA expert panel nails contract agencies of Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad : The National Dam Safety Authority ( NDSA) nailed the contract agencies of the Kaleshwaram project for their failure in construction of quality structures and poor management of barrages. The NDSA expert committee headed by Chandrashekhar Iyer summoned representatives of the agencies L&T, Navayuga and Afcon company.

The L&T was held responsible for the damage of piers of the Medigadda barrage by the Vigilance Committee which had recently submitted a report to the State government.

Navayuga Engineering company and Afcons were the agencies which developed and constructed Annaram and Sundilla barrages. The two barrages developed cracks; as a result the water supply and storage was stopped.

On the second day of its visit to Hyderabad , the committee questioned the agencies how they managed the barrages and the role of the government in safety of structures. The dam safety authorities sought to know L&T company for its hesitation to repair the three damaged piers of Medigadda, in block no 7, were found sinking.

Iyer held one-on-one interaction with officials of L&T, the implementing agency of the barrage, and questioned reasons for not taking up work as its reasonability. The committee also asked the agency about the defect liability obligation and why it was not fulfilling it.

The agency representatives informed the committee that since the project was already launched by the previous government, the company does not have any obligation to undertake repairs.

The team had a thorough inspection of barrages and sagging portions of structures during its first visit on March 7 and 8. The team members who gathered information pertaining to geo-technical details of the foundation from the agency also sought to know the defect liability obligation.

The irrigation officials also furnished additional information with regard to L&T company’s hesitation to take up works and the government’s unwillingness to resolve the deadlock.