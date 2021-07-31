Hyderabad: Nepali held for committing cybercrime

Rachakonda: The cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police on Friday arrested Tara Bahadur of Nepal, from Delhi and brought him here on prisoner transit warrant and remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused person created fake profiles of Europeans with intent to cheat gullible people by promising high returns on investments. He pretended to be an investment banker from a top-notch bank in Europe and by creating the fake profiles he cheated many users.

"Bahadur came to India in 2018 and stayed in Delhi while working at a travel agency. He came across many foreigners who lured him to commit cybercrime. Fascinated with the idea, he committed such crimes," said the police.

He was charged under Sections 417, 419 and 420 of IPC and Section 66 (C&D) of IT Act and sent to judicial custody.