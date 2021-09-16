Hyderabad: New 4-km long flyover to dot Zoo Park-Aram Ghar stretch

Abutting the Bahadurpura flyover, where work was ratcheted-up recently to complete it by the year-end, the GHMC officials took up another bridge from the Zoo Park to Aram Ghar, on the same stretch, at a cost of Rs. 636.8 crore, under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).



A team of GHMC officials on Wednesday visited the site and unveiled the sketched plans of the proposed project. "We took stock of the soil-testing work being done at the site ahead of the project's formal grounding".

Almost 50 per cent of the soil testing has been completed. We are optimistic to ground the work tentatively on September 18," said Datupant, Superintending Engineer (Projects), South Zone, GHMC.

"The six-lane grade separator (flyover) will be raised on 119 piers, that form nearly 4.5 km-long curve, all the way from the park to Aram Ghar, with a viaduct length of 3.570 km between the columns. The project will see 12 pillars of 10.00m in level-1 and 107 pillars of same size in level-2, besides eight portal piers with a viaduct length of 0.240km between the raised columns," he explained.

According to the plan, the 4.048-km-long flyover which got administrative sanction almost three years back, will have six down ramps of 180 metres and eight up ramps of 240 metres to enable commuters to move up and down the bridge, near their destination.

Of the project cost, the official elaborated, nearly Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for civil work, while the remaining Rs 336.80 crore will be set apart for land acquisition, compensation, dismantling of structures, shifting of pipes and carrying out electrical fittings, during execution of the project. "If everything moves according to the plan, the flyover will take a complete shape by 2023," he asserted.

"The slew of flyovers coming up at the Bahadurpura stretch, on the busy National Highway-44, are part of a series of structures that will be raised one after another in the coming days to form a complete inner circle around the city. They will eventually solve the ever increasing traffic issues in the metropolis," the official claimed.