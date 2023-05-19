Hyderabad: New Bharat Gaurav train tourist package rolled out

Hyderabad: With the Bharat Gaurav train receiving positive response with a consistent 100 per cent patronage over the South Central Railway zone, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday announced a new tourist package – Mata Vaishno Devi, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Starting from Secunderabad station, the Bharat Gaurav train covers important pilgrim and historical places in north India with stoppages in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The eight nights and nine days package also covers Vaishno Devi temple darshan. However, tourists who wish to travel from Katara to the temple by either pony or doli or helicopter service, need to book on their own.

The train avoids difficulties involved in individual planning and making arrangements like suitable trains, accommodation and food for the passengers and comes with all travel facilities, accommodation, catering arrangements, officials said.

For more details, one can visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com or contact – 9701360701 or 8287932228 or 9110712752.

Mata Vaishnodevi with Haridwar and Rishiskesh – Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train:

Tour Itinerary – Secunderabad – Agra – Mathura – Vrindavan – Katra (Vaishnodevi) – Haridwar – Rishikesh – Secunderabad.

Tour Date – June 10 at 12 pm from Secunderabad railway station

Duration – eight nights/nine days (from June 10 to 18)

Boarding / De boarding stations: Secunderabad, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpurkagaz Nagar, Balharshah, Wardha and Nagpur.

Cost per head (Including GST):

Economy Category (SL): Rs. 15,435.

Standard Category (3AC): Rs. 24,735.

Comfort Category (2AC): Rs. 32,480.