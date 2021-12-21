Hyderabad: Newly wed woman flees away with cash from husband's house

Hours after getting married, a newly wed woman fled away with cash and jewellery from her husband's house in Yacharam of Rangareddy district.



Going into details, a 40-year-old man who was in search of a woman to get married came in contact with a mediator. The mediator introduced a woman from Vijayawada stating that she had no family and extracted Rs 1 lakh as an alliance fee. The two got married in a hotel in Vijayawada and went to Yadadri temple on the next day.

Later, the two visited the house of bridegroom's house on Friday. On the pretext of arranging her clothes in the almirah, the woman stole Rs 2 lakh cash and jewellery and asked her husband to get some medicines for her. By the time, the man returned home, he found the woman missing.

Meanwhile, the woman rented a car to LB Nagar where she boarded a bus to Vijayawada. The man approached the police on Sunday and lodged a complaint.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.