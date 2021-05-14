Hyderabad: NGO to provide corona kit to patients at their doorstep

Hyderabad: Observing an alarming situation due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country, Narayan Seva Sansthan, an NGO have come forward to support disabled and senior citizens in different states especially in Maharashtra, Telangana and Rajasthan to by supplying free medicines to their doorstep.

The NGO, led by President Prashant Agarwal, is supplying NSS Corona Kits comprising of essential medicines like Paracetamol, Doxy Capsule, Vitamin Tablets like Zing, Azithromycin, Ivermectin and some multivitamins which will boost immunity and vitamin deficiency in patients suffering from Covid-19.

To ensure timely support to the patients from different states, the NGO also have launched a helpline number 9649499999, it will help those who are in desperate need of medicines. The NGO even roped in a private courier service called to ensure time-bound delivery of the corona kits to targeted areas.

To avail the facility, the callers from states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan among others can make a call to the number being provided to receive NSS Corona Kit which will be delivered in two to three days to the patients' house.

"To have these corona kit individuals, differently-abled persons and senior citizens can make a call on the number 9649499999 and get their name registered to avail the facility.

The only thing they need to do is to share their prescription slips and lab-tested reports on the number to secure their kit which will be delivered in not more than three days," explains Prashant Agarwal, President Narayan Seva Sansthan.

Narayan Seva Sansthan, he further said, is always on the forefront to extend timely support to the needy and tormented especially during the time of calamities and catastrophes similar to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Second wave of coronavirus pandemic leaves behind a trail of destruction across the world and more specifically in India where lack of beds and oxygen facilities in hospitals left people completely dejected. Hence we decided to provide free prescribed medicines to people desperately in need of the same," explained Prashant.

Recently the NSS through its 24*7 toll-free number 18003091111 has initiative similar service for differently-abled persons who have queries regarding Covid and nutrition intake while in quarantine, he said, adding that "the NGO, in the meantime in Udaipur, is distributing free food, offering free consultations and masks etc., to help arrest the spread of the contagion."