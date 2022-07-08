Hyderabad: NGO to provide free coaching for police job aspirants

Hyderabad: After the Telangana State-Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) notified posts in various wings of the department, a city-based NGO has come forward to conduct free crash courses for the preliminary written examinations for aspirants of SI and constable posts, in the first phase.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, chairman, Sakina Foundation Trust, stated that underprivileged sections of society, including Muslims, were not able to qualify for the posts previously. According To him, there are 978 vacant posts, including 843 in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate backlog posts of constable, which will be filled as well.

"There are 145 (144 in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate) backlog posts which are reserved for BC-E category. This shows that candidates belonging to the reserved categories could not attain the minimum qualification for the posts as they were not well prepared due to lack of knowledge about the pattern of selection.

They were not able to get coaching properly due to financial constraints," said Hussain. As the government has modified the pattern of selection, there will be no interviews. The selection will consist of a preliminary written examination, activity test (physical) and main written test.

He said the trust, in association with Urdu daily 'The Munsif', will conduct crash courses for the registered aspirants. We have hired experienced professional trainers for the test from 'Ayaan Group of Competitive Institutions'.

Renowned coach Mohd Anwar, Chairman, Ayaan Group, said day-long coaching classes will be conducted at Khan Lateef Khan Estate, Fateh Maidan. The coaching will be in English, Urdu, Hindi. This will benefit the candidates who are not well versed in Telugu.