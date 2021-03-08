Hyderabad: NI-MSME holds meet on women empowerment

Yosufguda: National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) organised a seminar on "Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 World" to celebrate the International Women's Day at its campus here on Monday.

Among the esteemed speakers for the event were BAL Kameswari, Chief Manager-Training, Union Bank of India, Hyderabad, Dr L Fahmida Banu, MD, Fehmicare Hospital, Hyderabad, Sister BK Bindu, Bramha Kumaris, Hyderabad, and S Glory Swarupa, Director General, NI-MSME. The event was sponsored by Union Bank, Indian Bank and Alumni of Andhra Loyola College, Vijaywada.

Kameswari stressed the importance of financial literacy for women. She urged the budding entrepreneurs to know their business and its financial aspects. She explained about few schemes provided by the Government of India for the women entrepreneurs. Fahmida Banu lauded the women who worked as front-line warriors in different capacities during the covid-19 period. She emphasised on how the women in the healthcare sector devoted themselves to the needs of their patients keeping their own safety next.

Sister Bindu urged the audience to take time out for self in the busy schedule of day to day life. She enlightened the gathering on managing the self by managing the thoughts.

Swarupa talked about the origin and how the International Women's Day came to be. She talked about the gender inequality and how women need to take control of their situation rather than waiting for the conditions to become favorable on their own. She urged the young generation of women to put their best foot forward and keep working towards achieving their goals.

The seminar provided a great opportunity to the women participants to understand the effective management of various issues and provided an opportunity to interact with the successful entrepreneurs and also showcase their innovative products in the stalls. The Director General and other dignitaries inaugurated the stalls put up by women entrepreneurs to showcase their products. Women entrepreneurs Humeera and Ashalatha and women incubates Vijaya and Subhangi from NIMSME shared their experience on the journey to success. NI-MSME faculty Dr E Vijaya and V Swapna and other women employees of NIMSME took part in the celebration.