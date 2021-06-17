Hyderabad: Nightmare returns to haunt Rasoolpura dwellers

Rasoolpura: With the onset of monsoon dark clouds hovering over the city, leave the residents of Rasoolpura in panic and fear, as the de-silting works of the open nala have not been done properly and might result in water logging issues.

According to the residents they faced a lot of hardship due to the waterlogging last year, as rains resulted in spread of water-borne disease. The locals alleged that the problem has been raised because of Patny Nala. Last year in December Secunderabad Cantonment Board along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation planned to desilt the nala, extend the nala bridge and also built a retaining wall but the works but nothing have been done yet.

"Our locality is earmarked as one of the low-lying areas of the city. Whenever it rains, water-logging becomes a major concern for the locals as the lanes are get inducted. Whenever we complained to the SCB they only gave us false assurance. Also many times we have requested the concerned officials to clean the nala and extend the height of the nala but nothing has happened yet," said Shaik Nayeem, a social activist and a resident of Rasoolpura.

"Whenever it rains, not only the sewage water but also floating garbage flows into the lanes and houses. It is high time now, as last year we have experienced nightmarish experiences and we don't want to face a similar situation this year too. There should be proper management to clean the drains," said T Anil, another resident of Rasoolpura.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior officer of SCB, said, "The nala widening works would be taken by GHMC and at present tenders are in progress. They would take up the work once the water level decreases in the nala."