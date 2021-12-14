Hyderabad: Niloufer Hospital gets new CT scan, neonatal lab facilities

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday inaugurated the new CT scan and neonatal skill lab facilities at the government-run Niloufer Hospital.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Harish Rao said, "The Telangana State health sector is reaching the number one position in the country as central government statistics show that the Telangana ranks third in the country with the highest per capita health expenditure, according to the Union Health Ministry."

Harish further said that the Centre has identified Telangana as the number 1 State in wellness activities.

Conducting a review meeting with the Heads of the Departments of the Niloufer Hospital, the minister directed the doctors to treat those coming from other States also under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The number of deliveries in government hospitals has increased from 30 to 52 per cent. He informed that training for the nursing staff is soon going to be increased.

Speaking about the Omicron variant of Covid, the Health Minister said that not a single case of Omicron has been registered in the State. About 15 people from the at-risk countries were tested positive for Covid-19 while all received negative results for the new variant.

Inaugurated CT scan unit at Niloufer Hospital along with Colleague Ministers @trsharish Garu, @mahmoodalitrs Garu, MLC Prabhakar Rao Garu & Other Dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/d1BagswPQW — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) December 13, 2021



