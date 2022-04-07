Hyderabad: Nizam VII Birth anniversary of celebrated

Hyderabad: The 136th birth anniversary of the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur was celebrated by the family members, historians and heritage buffs on Wednesday. They urged the government to celebrate the Nizam's birthday as a State function and declare a holiday.

The anniversary was celebrated by paying floral tributes at the grave of Khan at Masjid-e-Judi in King Koti. Nizam's grandson Najaf Ali said, "It is high time the State government recognises the contributions of Mir Osman Ali Khan, whose vision aided Hyderabad to develop into a modern State. The best manner in which this great ruler can be paid respect by the government is by celebrating the birth anniversary yearly in a grand manner and declaring a holiday," he added.

Born on April 6, 1886, Khan was the last ruler of the princely State of Hyderabad, from 1911 to 1948. After the Hyderabad State was annexed into the Indian Union, he was appointed Rajpramukh of the State in 1948 and held the administrative title till 1956 when the post was abolished.

The Nizam breathed his last at the King Koti Palace on February 24, 1967. The Masjid-e-Judi, which he had built in 1936, near the palace, where he was buried. The great-grandson of Nizam VII Mohd Anas Ali Khan, Captain Pandu Ranga Reddy, INTACH convener Anuradha Reddy, and other historians were present.