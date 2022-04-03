Hyderabad: NMDC launches management dashboard

Hyderabad: NMDC went live with its Management Dashboard for production, dispatch, and CSR on Saturday. NMDC CMD Shri Sumit Deb launched the dashboard in the presence of company's Functional Directors - Director (Finance) Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Technical) Somnath Nandi, Director (Production) Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty; ERP project leader; partners in the digital transformation journey; and Head of Departments at the Head Office in Hyderabad. The launch was ensued by a presentation on the character and competence of the dashboard by the ERP team.

Developed as part of NMDC's digital roadmap, this interactive and analytical dashboard presents a business summary which can be drilled down to the minutest details. The dashboard will be of service in better managing the execution of business goals due to its flexibility across devices and systems, and accessibility at any moment, in any place.

The Management Dashboard will expand to include Finance, Material Management, Project Coordination, HR, and other verticals in the near future. Congratulating the NMDC Team on this accomplishment, Sumit Deb said, "The interventions of this kind will bring digital disruption in our business that is imperative to drive us from 42 MT to 50 MT rapidly. As we go-live with this advanced Management Dashboard, discipline needs to be built in the system to collect real-time data and use the insights to make well-informed decisions for the growth of our company and the mining sector."