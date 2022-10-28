Hyderabad: NMDC organises plantation drive, adopts two tigers

Hyderabad: As a part of CSR activity, India's Eco-Friendly Miner, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) limited, Hyderabad organised a plantation drive and adopted two Tigers (a Royal Bengal Tiger and a White Tiger) at Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday.

Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC Ltd., Hyderabad along with other officials planted tree saplings of Banyan and Fiscus. The plantation and animal adoption were conducted in the presence of Chief Guest Sumit Deb and S Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park and other members and officials of NMDC Ltd, and Nehru Zoological Park.

Sumit Deb presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh towards the adoption of two tigers for a period of one year to Rajashekar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Deb said that NMDC Ltd., Hyderabad has always been a responsible miner and is committed to the protection of endangered flora and fauna. As miners to the Nation, NMDC holds significant accountability in safeguarding the interests of the people and making the planet sustainable. The magnificent Royal Bengal Tiger is our country's national animal and the White Tiger is a rare species. It is imperative to note how important Biodiversity is sustainability for the people and planet.

"As part of our efforts in preserving the planet through Swachhta 2.0, we hope to play our part in biodiversity conservation through the adoption of these two tigers."

Rajashekar, Curator thanked NMDC Ltd, Hyderabad for showing great gesture towards taking the responsibility of Wildlife Conservation and Education Programme in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.