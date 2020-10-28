Hyderabad: NMDC staff take integrity pledge

Hyderabad: As per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is observing Vigilance Awareness Week – 2020 (VAW-2020) from October 27 to November 2.

On the inaugural day of VAW-2020, integrity pledge was administered in Hindi by Sumit Deb, the CMD, and in English by VVS Sreenivas, CVO, to the employees at NMDC head office in Hyderabad.

P K Satpathy, Director (Production), read out the message of President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Commercial) read out the message of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. Executive Directors B Sahoo and S Surender read out the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Vigilance Commission respectively.

The pledge administering ceremony was also live-streamed across all the projects and regional offices across the country enabling the organisation's 5,000 employees to take pledge simultaneously. Various activities including individual and inter-departmental competitions and sensitisation programmes have been planned for the employees VAW-2020.