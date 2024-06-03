Hyderabad: No let-up in FSSAI raids on top food joints in city

Hyderabad: Continuing on the heels of recent restaurant raids, the Telangana Food Task Force team conducted inspections at popular food joints in Hyderabad. During the inspections, they found stale food, expired food articles, including meat and chicken, insects in vegetables, reused oil, open dustbins, and staff not using hair caps or gloves. Inspectors found substandard water quality, open drainage in kitchens, expired products, fungal-infected vegetables, and unlabelled food items as well.

It has been observed that these were not found at roadside eateries, popular cafes, or fine dining restaurants. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers, pest control records, cleaning schedule records for the premises, and documents for the products were maintained.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) task force set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has inspected, and the officials claimed that they undertook these major inspections following complaints of food quality from consumers.

Inspectors at Hotel New Fishland in Lakdikapul discovered a rat infestation within the kitchen area, where live rats were seen moving about on the floor and around exhaust vents. Additionally, no rat traps had been set up. Synthetic food colours found in the kitchen were discarded on the spot, and dustbins were found open without proper lids. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were not available. The semi-prepared food articles stored inside the refrigerator were found without any covering or labels. The true copy of the FSSAI license was not displayed on the premises.

At Hotel Ashoka Lakdikapul, they found expired food articles like 5 kgs boneless chicken, liquid caramel, and 10 kgs green gram dal that were infested with black beetle. 24 packs of cashew were found without following FSSAI labelling regulations and were hence seized. A cockroach infestation was observed near the red meat storage area. The semi-prepared food articles stored inside the refrigerator were properly covered and labelled.

At Hydrate-The Bar, expired food articles like 10 kgs chicken wings, Amul peanut spread, and 5 kgs pasta or macaroni were found inside the kitchen premises and were discarded. BBQ sauce was found without an importer label on it and hence seized. Dustbins were found open without proper lids. The semi-prepared food articles stored inside the refrigerator were covered but not labelled properly.

Furthermore, there were no medical fitness certificates present, and the FSSAI license true copy was not exhibited at the premises. Although pest control records and water analysis reports for the RO water used in cooking were provided by the Food Business Operator (FBO),.

Meanwhile, at China Bistro in Jubilee Hills, the officers found expired food items like potato flakes, scamorza cheese, rice flour, white vinegar, and pasta. Semi-prepared food articles stored inside the refrigerator were found with labels with expiration dates. Mayonnaise, sweet sauce, premium dry fruits, nutmeg, dry dates, makhana, cloves, and pancake syrup were found without following FSSAI labelling regulations and hence seized. All restaurants were found without medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises with the FBO. Inspectors issued a notice to all food joints as per the FSSAI Act.