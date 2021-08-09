Hyderabad: No shortage of fertilizers in Telangana says Bhagwant Khuba

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba on Sunday said that there was no truth behind the allegations of fertilizer shortage in Telangana because as on date there is a stock of 3.80 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers in the State.

The Union Minister visited the BJP State party headquarters on Sunday and addressed a press conference. Replying to a question on the allegations of the shortage of fertilizers, the minister said that there is an availability of 3.80 lakh fertilizer, 45,000 tonnes of DAP, 55,600 metric tonnes, NPK 3.29 lakh metric tonnes.

"If they want to do politics they can, they have all the rights but the Modi government has ensured there is no shortage of urea. The farmers are happy with the three Farm Laws.

Almost all farmers are happy, if there are any demands, the farmers can give in writing, and the government is ready to consider their demands," said Kuba. He claimed that the farmers were happy because they are able to market and sell their product.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would press a button transferring the financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to the farmers at 11 am on Monday. The minister said, "As part of reviving the fertilizer factories in the country, the Centre has selected Ramagundam Fertilizer factory in Telangana, which is one among five in the country.

All the five fertilizer factories including Ramagundam in Telangana, Sindri in Jharkhand, Gorakhpur in UP, Talcher in Odisha, Jodhpur in Chhattisgarh would generate over 12 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer and soon the government would stop import. The Ramagundam would get an investment of more than Rs 6,300 crore. The Modi government wants the income of the farmers to double by 2022."

Khuba said that from an ordinary worker, he rose to the post of the Union Minister and it was only possible because of BJP, to elect an ordinary worker of the party as a Union Minister.

He also said that the party had not only ticket to the Kuba from Bidar of Karnataka but also ensured his victory. He said that the party was strengthening in the leadership of Bandi Sanjay in Telangana.