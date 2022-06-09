Hyderabad: Noisy 'baraats' sting city dwellers

Hyderabad: When people organise a function, it's time for rejoicing;but not for those living in neighbourhood who have to put up with noisy bands and DJs every other day. Most weddings and functions are being held on a grand note after two years, with nuisance of band, baaja and DJs in city.

Citizens are regularly pestered by new forms of noise pollution from late night events, like marriages and parties, which engage band-baaja and DJ systems. Disturbed by this new trend, they have not only complained, but also approached higher officials of the Police department, demanding arrest of those responsible.

City people rue that they are facing a precarious situation, as they are being troubled by loud DJ music and bands during functions every other day, which may take a serious turn. On main roads such events/processions block traffic. In residential areas sound made by bands disturb neighbourhood.

Daredevil stunts are performed in some processions and crackers are set off. The noise touches unbearable levels just outside function halls. "Even for small occasions people are playing music loudly. Due to use of loud music senior citizens, children, including infants, students and patients are facing serious problems," said an observer, Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail.

He said "function halls rented out for functions are being approved in residential zones by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation even though the Supreme Court has categorised residential areas as silent zones, with low decibel levels," Asif pointed out. In many areas, police stations are located close to such halls; though the noise and revelry goes on till early morning hours, the police act in larger public interest and demand that rules be followed.

At Santoshnagar, Bandlaguda, Saifabad, Nampally and other areas there are a few function halls near police stations. But hardly any action is taken against organisers for creating nuisance. In residential areas wedding processions begin in the evening and go on till late night, attracting many complaints. A majority of function halls are located in Mehdipatnam, Gudimalkapur, Malakpet, Moghalpura amid houses. Almost every day there is a marriage, reception, or birthday party with blaring music that operates till late night.

"We don't get proper sleep and peace of mind after coming home from a hectic day at office. We have a baby and an aged parent at home.

Residents have been complaining about noise to police, but nothing has been done," said Ritu Dave, a resident. "The city police must take serious note of such events in city and stop nuisance of loud bands, baajas and music," said Sohail.