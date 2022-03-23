Hyderabad: Notices served on govt officials over illegal sand mining

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali issued notices to the Secretary, Irrigation Department, District Collectors Yadadri-Bhongir and Suryapet, and the Assistant Director, Mining, Bhongir, directing them to respond to the notices within six weeks by duly furnishing reasons for not taking action against persons resorting to illegal sand mining in the districts.

The Bench was adjudicating a public interest litigation filed by Vorsu Mallesh and eight others from Chinnapadishala village, Addagudur mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district seeking directions to the District Collector and the Director, Mining to restrain persons from illegal sand mining near Bikkeru vagu flowing in Survey No 403 of Janakipuram and Chirragudu villages in Yadadri-Bhongir district and Tatipamula village in Thirumalgiri mandal of Suryapet district.