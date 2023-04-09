Hyderabad: Novel step to reduce use of plastic bags

Hyderabad: To address the increasing concerns of excess usage of single-use plastic and develop the habit of use of cloth bags , the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched the first of its kind initiative Any Time Bag (ATB) machine at the IDPL fruit market. People can buy cloth bags from the ATB directly.

The vending machine can accommodate 500 cloth bags and each bag can hold up to 5 kg weight. The same can be collected from the vending machine by inserting Rs 10 coin or note or even making payments through UPI.

GHMC Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner, V Mamatah said that the ATB was running on solar power. The civic body has tied up with women Self Help Groups (SHGs) to produce cloth bags and will provide the required material for SHGs to stitch the bags. After stitching, they will load the same in the vending machine. The new initiative will help the SHGs to earn around Rs 7,500 per month.

The GHMC official said that the authorities were finding suitable locations to install cloth bag dispensing machines across the city. Another ATB will come near JNTU Rythu Bazar soon.

The GHMC installed the cloth vending machine at the IDPL fruit market in association with MOVAT, under its Corporate Social Responsibility, and United Way of Hyderabad as the implementation partner. Officials are confident that the new initiative will help to solve two main pressing issues - eliminating single-use plastics and reduce unemployment issues among women self-help groups.