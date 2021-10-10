Hyderabad: Now, BCs want a Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad: While it remains to be seen to what extent the Dalit Bandhu scheme would help the TRS get votes in the Huzurabad by-election, the party has started feeling the heat from other communities who are now demanding BC Bandhu scheme.

According to reports, there are 29,000 Kapus, 28,000 Padmashalis, 26,000 Mudirajs, 26,000 Gouds, and 25,000 Golla Kurmas. The BCs are asking the party workers if TRS was not interested in BC votes.

The opposition parties too have picked up this issue and have demanded the government to implement the BC Bandhu. This has forced the pink party now to think of a strategy to address their demands.

The TRS leaders are now going round trying to convince the BCs that the government was very much concerned about the welfare of all communities. The Chief Minister himself announced in the Assembly on Friday that another new scheme was in the offing and that would be for the uplift of BCs.

Sources said that the leaders were assuring the BCs that they would get benefit from the new scheme as the government would be giving Rs 5.5 lakh per family.

The ruling party leaders are also explaining to the voters that it was TRS which gave greater importance to BCs from the Karimnagar constituency even in nominated posts, including the BC Commission Chairman to Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao and other BC leaders. The party has fielded BC G Srinivas Yadav as the candidate.

They are further telling the voters that it was the TRS leaders who had raised the issue of the BC census in the Assembly and a resolution was also passed in the House.

The TRS leaders are also using the opportunity to target the Central government stating that though a person from Backward Classes was the Prime Minister no attempts were being made to take up the BC census.

MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that there were 130 BC communities in the State and if the welfare schemes are to be reached to the BCs, the Centre should take up caste census.

In order to provide benefits to the profession-based castes, there should be data of different communities, he added.