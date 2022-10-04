Hyderabad: Now buy Metro e-ticket on WhatsApp

Hyderabad: In line with the Central government's signature programme of 'Digital India' and promoting the green way of commuting, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has become India's first metro to roll out an end-to-end digital payment enabled metro ticket booking through WhatsApp e-Ticketing facility in association with its delivery partner Billeasy, India's most successful Fintech platform.

After several trials in the past few months, Hyderabad Metro Rail has added the new mode of digital ticket booking via WhatsApp, the popular messenger app, in association with Billeasy and AFC partner, ShellinfoGlobalsg, Singapore for the technology integration. This brand-new service enables the everyday Hyderabad commuter the option to travel seamlessly in HMR. Commuters can now simply purchase an e-Ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed for the journey. This facility is in addition to other digital modes of ticket booking viz. TSavaari and other third-party payment apps. KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "Hyderabad Metro Rail believes in the power of digitalisation. In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India's first Metro WhatsApp eTicketing facility with fully digital payment gateway to elevate our passenger experience and enhance our service excellence. This is also in line with our philosophy to go green."

Akash Dilip Patil, Founder and MD, Billeasy said, "We are happy to partner with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad and support our government's mission of 'Digital India'. Our team is committed in delivering a greater digital experience of convenience and efficiency along with incorporating NCMC protocols for a connected future. We will continue to work towards digitisation of transit ecosystem in the country while driving the adoption of digital mobility solutions. Billeasy and HMR is the first across the country to enable online booking of tickets via WhatsApp. This project enables everyone to be involved to a great degree of digitalisation and innovation. I would urge everyone to use Billeasy QR to scan and punch a ticket on their own."