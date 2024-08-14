Hyderabad: Now, no more door-to-door collection of your garbage!

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amrapali Kata directed officials to arrange dustbins at a single location in apartment complexes instead of the door-to-door method to facilitate easier garbage collection.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner held a teleconference with additional and zonal Commissioners to review the process of garbage collection and the effectiveness of door-to-door garbage lifting. It was discussed that, due to various reasons, the collection of garbage in the apartments is not being done appropriately. She informed the officials to ask the citizens residing in apartments to arrange garbage bins at a place to facilitate the collection.

During the meeting, it was suggested to the officials to arrange dustbins at the parks to keep them clean. The UBD officials have been directed to arrange flower plants at the junctions to make it pleasant for motorists.

Additionally, she also asked the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent littering near power transformers. The concerned authorities have been directed to provide a detailed report on the same.

Amrapali Kata instructed field-level officers to take appropriate measures to prevent cattle from roaming on the roads, citing the potential for accidents and traffic problems caused by their presence.