Hyderabad: NSDC-Burlington English sign MoU to train Indians for a global workforce

Hyderabad: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Burlington English have recently joined hands to collaborate on imparting skill development for specific careers. The partnership aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to enhance their language proficiency in alignment with the National Occupational Standards (NOS) set by NSDC, utilising Burlington English’s comprehensive range of courses and resources.

As part of this collaboration, the focus will be on facilitating English language training for candidates aspiring for overseas mobility across different job roles and sectors in destination countries. By leveraging Burlington English's expertise in language learning solutions, the collaboration seeks to empower learners, improve their employability, and provide them with a strong foundation to thrive in their respective fields. The ultimate goal is to contribute significantly to NSDC’s mission of building a skilled workforce and offering global work opportunities.

Burlington English will make its cutting-edge courses for specific careers available to ambitious individuals seeking skill development in various domains. These courses have been meticulously crafted to cater to both adults and young adults, offering a wide range of features including engaging student lessons, vocabulary practice, and comprehensive progress reporting.

The partnership between Burlington English and NSDC focuses on facilitating skill development in key domains such as Business Management and Administration, Education and Training, Finance, Health Science, Hospitality and Tourism, Human Services, Information Technology, Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security, Marketing, and Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM). By targeting these critical sectors, Burlington English and NSDC aim to equip learners with the essential language skills necessary for success in today's rapidly evolving global job market.

Ratnesh Kumar Jha, the CEO of Asia Pacific at Burlington Group, emphasizes that Burlington English's courses for Specific Careers perfectly align with NSDC’s visionary mission of enhancing skill development and providing overseas job opportunities to Indian nationals. The collaboration aims to provide occupation-specific English language training, empowering individuals with the requisite linguistic abilities to excel in their chosen careers.