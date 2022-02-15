Hyderabad: Numaish to reopen from February 25

Hyderabad: The annual fair All India Industrial Exhibition, famous as Numaish, which was abruptly shut down a day after inauguration due to surge in Covid-19 cases, is to reopen from February 25.

According to the exhibition society, the 81st All India Industrial Exhibition-2022 which was inaugurated by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana on January 1 was suspended from January 2 based on the instructions of the Government due to rising cases.

With health authorities declaring that the third phase of the pandemic has ended in the State, the Exhibition Society had planned to resume Numaish from February 25. Aditya Margam, Secretary All India Industrial Exhibition Society said, "With the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 significantly reducing and subsequent resumption of all normal activities, the Exhibition Society has received permission from the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police to resume the 81st All India Industrial Exhibition 2022 from February 25."