Hyderabad: Nursing college set to come up at Tarnaka RTC hospital

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is going to establish TSRTC College of Nursing in RTC Hospital at Tarnaka from 2022-23 academic year that starts this month.

RTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and VC & MD Sajjanar said that the University of Health Sciences and the Telangana Nursing Council have accorded registration and affiliation to the college after carefully examining all norms and conditions required to establish the college.

The college will be started with 50 seats intake every year. Of them, 30 seats would be filled under convener quota and remaining 20 seats under the management quota.

The college will have all amenities besides professional and experienced faculty, latest infrastructure, spacious classrooms, laboratories and hospital under one roof. Sajjanar said students from Telangana who wish to pursue their career in nursing profession would get benefitted. For admission details and other queries, students can contact TSRTC call centre (040-68153333, 040-30102829), visit website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in Principal, TSRTC College of Nursing or TSRTC Hospital.