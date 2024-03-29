Hyderabad: Officials get ready to shore up voter turnout in LS elections

Hyderabad : Toboost voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, election authorities are taking measures and listing out the unique measures being rolled out to enhance voter turnout. Due to a low voting turnout in recently held Assembly elections, voters will be encouraged to participate in early voting.

Hyderabad DEO directed the officers to create awareness about the importance and necessity of the right to vote, and they will start conducting door-to-door visits to apprise voters of their polling stations.

GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad DEO Ronald Rose conducted a meeting on Thursday with Slum Level Federation (SLF), Town Level Federation (TLF) leaders, senior citizens, representatives of disabled associations, third gender, and representatives of self-help groups at GHMC headquarters as part of the sweep programme in the wake of the parliamentary elections.

During the meeting, Ronald Rose directed the officers to create awareness about the importance of the right to vote. As a part of this, they have been ordered to make a wide campaign to exercise the right to vote and raise awareness among the voters.



He asked the residential associations to hold meetings with the residents and see if the voting percentage increased in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Moreover, the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) were asked to create awareness about voting among eligible students and their families. He directed the officers and SHGs to ensure that every student who is eligible to vote should exercise their vote. All students above 18 should be registered as voters.

According to DEO, those who have yet to register as voters can do so before April 15. If registered, they were advised to check their name on the present voter list. Special emphasis is being laid on reaching out to young first-time voters, by engaging them in poll duties.

On this occasion, the nodal officer, Aruna Kumari, explained about the facilities provided to senior citizens and disabled voters in the elections.



For them, steps should be taken to ensure that all the polling centres are on the ground floor, ramp facilities, and minimum infrastructure are provided; they should be given a separate queue or priority and be taken directly to cast their vote without any difficulty; and a sufficient number of wheelchairs should be made available at each location.



The DEO recommended that all relevant authorities ensure the registration of all individuals with disabilities aged 18 and above, and their names should be included in the voter list. Elderly and PWD voters above 85 years of age can vote from home if they apply under Form 12D.

