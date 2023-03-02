Hyderabad: Officials hold meeting with distressed traders at Dargah Jahangir Peeran

RANGAREDDY: The petty businessmen doing business outside the Dargah Jahangir Peeran premises at Shadnagar heaved a sigh of relief when the authorities from Revenue Department and Telangana State Wakf Board (TSWB) assured them that their businesses would not be interrupted during the proposed master plan.



There are over 300 outlets ranging from toy shops to eateries of different sizes around the Dargah, and the traders are said to have been worried over the proposed master plan that it may spell trouble for their businesses.

Upon knowing that disquiet has been developed among the traders due to the proposed master plan, the local MLA Y.Anjaiah Yadav visited the Dargah area along with the officials of Telangana State Wakf Board to dispel the apprehensions of the them.

Accompanied by the Chairman Telangana State Wakf Board Masiullah Khan, CEO Khaja Moinuddin, and RDO Shadnagar Rajeshwari, the MLA met the distressed traders saying that their businesses will not be affected during the proposed master plan.

Later, a meeting of traders was convened at one of the Niyaz Khana maintained by the them near the Dargah. The meeting witnessed the presence of Chairman Telangana State Wakf Board Masiullah Khan, CEO Khaja Moinuddin, Revenue Divisional Officer Rajeshwari and other officials from the revenue department and Wakf Board. During the meeting, the traders were heard saying that they were worried about the proposed master plan meant to reshape the area through road widening. We are solely surviving on the businesses at Dargah and fear that their livelihood will be affected due to the master plan," the traders said.

Hearing this, the local MLA YAnjaiah Yadav, said, "The primary responsibility of the government is to implement the master plan without causing much inconvenience to the traders around the Dargah. We will ensure no business would get affected during the master plan. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the proposed development works personally inside the Dargah premises after the master plan."

While addressing the gathering, the Chairman Telangana State Wakf Board, Masiullah Khan, explained that the master plan will be carried out without causing pain to the traders doing business outside the Dargah.

"The master plan works will begin after Ramzan season and traders will be allowed to perform theirbusiness as usual," he said adding that "A new mosque, a meeting hall, a wazoo khanas (platform for ablution) for both men and women, a Khawwali centre, a guest house and other visitors oriented facilities will be started at Dargah premises."

However, the Chairman said that the officials will ensure no loss of property or business will be done during the road widening, whichought to begin after the Ramzan season.

Earlier, the MLA Shadnagar YAnjaiah, along with Chairman Telangana State Wakf Board Masiullah Khan and other officials, paid obeisance at Dargah.