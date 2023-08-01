Hyderabad: Officials of HMWSSB inspect Fatehnagar STP

Hyderabad: Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB)Dana Kishore along with senior officers inspected ongoing works of FatehnagarSewage Treatment Plant (STP) and alsoKhajakunta and Miyapur - Patel Pond STPs and directed the officials to complete the construction of STPs within the stipulated time.

He said that the speed of construction work should be increased and suggested increasing the number of workers and teams according to the work. All works like inlet, outlet, clamping of machines, electrical, etc. should be done in parallel. Special arrangements are being made to prevent stench from the STPs being constructed near the residences and foreign technology is being used for this purpose.”

1,650 million gallons of sewage are generated daily in the GHMC area. Already 772 million gallons of sewage is being treated through 25 STPs and to clean the remaining 878 million gallons of sewage, the State government has taken up the construction of 31 new sewage treatment plants (STPs). Rs 3,866.41 crore under three packages under Greater Hyderabad to treat 100 percent of the sewage produced daily in the city. While these are being constructed in all 5 circles. Once it gets constructed, 1257.50 million liters per day of sewage can be treated regularly, said senior officer, HMWSSB.