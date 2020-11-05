Hyderabad: Old City on edge, but MIM netas busy with Bihar polls

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM leaders from the city, including scores of MLAs and some corporators, have turned into star campaigners. They donned outfits as Bihari babus to help the local party candidates win.

With the last phase of the polls to be held on November 7, the Majlis party is making all-out efforts to ensure it gets maximum number of the 24 seats it is contesting in Hindi heartland state.

The party legislators from Telangana, including Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and several corporators are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the Bihari masses.

According to party sources, Mohd Majid Hussain, Mehdipatnam corporator, is the in-charge of Bihar campaign. He, along with corporators Mir Wajid Ali Khan (Rein Bazar) and Khaja Mubasheeruddin (Jahanuma), is supporting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, in his rallies and public meetings in various constitutions.

Balala is busy canvassing for the candidates from Kochdhaman, Bahadurganj and Kishanganj constituencies. He remained in Bihar since October 30. Meraj, along with Mohd. Misbahuddin, Shastripuram corporator, is campaigning for the candidate from Baisi since October 29.

Majlis Corporators Syed Sohail Quadri (Pathergatti), Mohd Naseeruddin (Nanal Nagar), along with Imtiaz Jaleel (Aurangabad MP), are canvassing for the candidates from Amour, Seemanchal, Jokihart, since October 28.

These Hyderabad-based MIM leaders are backing the candidates by adopting typical Bihari attire. They and seen with a 'gamcha' (scarf) around their necks and participating in 'paidal daura', grand rallies and public/street-corner meetings in various localities in their designated constituencies.

Recently, as part of poll campaign, Owaisi organised grand public meetings in constituencies, like Bahadurganj, Baisi, Thakurganj, Seemanchal, Kishanganj, Jharkhand, among others.

Meanwhile, back in Hyderabad, residents are wondering as to where all the Majlis public representatives have gone when there was a dire need in their constituencies and wards, in wake of havoc wrought by the recent floods, mostly in parts of the party's stronghold.