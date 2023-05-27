Hyderabad: One day special training programme for ward assistants held at HMWS&SB

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan aWater Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) organised a special training programme for selected assistants on Friday.

Water Board Managing Director, Dana Kishore said that the ward assistants should work with the aim of solving complaints from consumers while coordinating with various departments.

The HMWS&SB already has a customer care centre, online Twitter and other social media to solve complaints from time to time. In addition to this, the petitions given by the people should be taken to the attention of the concerned section manager and resolved.

Moreover, complaints should be registered in the MCC and information should be provided to the complainants from time to time until the problem is resolved.

Efforts should be made to solve drinking water and sewage problems recorded at the ward level in a speedy manner by coordinating with other departments at the field level.

In this, a ward assistant will be appointed from HMWS&SB regarding drinking water supply and sewage management. They will receive complaints from the people and take them to the attention of the higher authorities and work hard to solve them.

During the special training programme, the officials were explained comprehensively about the duties and procedures to be followed, and the work to be done.