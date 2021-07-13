Hyderabad: Online classes sap sales at brick-and-mortar bookshops

Charminar: Considering the Covid-19 situation, State government has decided to continue the online classes from Class 1 to post-graduation so that students do not lose an academic year. And there is absolute uncertainty when educational institutions will be allowed to reopen. Even as the schools have started virtual classes and conducting e-classes, students and parents are in no rush to make any book purchases.



This academic year too, it has been observed that the books stalls are running without customers and the business has been affected. The books markets like Mahboob Chowk near Charminar and the Kothi which are the major markets in the city witness no buyers of books and markets wear a deserted look.

Earlier, when bookstalls would be thronging with eager students and their parents to rush for textbooks and guides before the stocks would run out. There would be great demand for stationery items. Unfortunately, the bookstalls that have stocked up books in anticipation of doing a brisk business are wearing a deserted look.

"Earlier, the bookstalls would have extra workers and would be busy with customers starting from the last week of May till July. But now, same as the previous year this academic year too, no customers have been seen to ask for books," said Mohammed Kaleemuddin, NUH Book Stall at Mahboob Chowk near Charminar.

He said even as the schools and colleges have started taking virtual classes there are no customers for purchasing books. The books are printed and even supplied. As the classes are running virtual, a large number of parents do not prefer purchasing books due to this they all lie idle with the shops now."

"The books will be printed during March and have been supplied. Now each shop in the market has thousands of books in stock. They are eagerly waiting for the customers," said another store owner Mohammed Aleem of Farooqui Book store.

Also, with various exams being either put off or scrapped, the shops which sourced examination study materials are hit hard. Normally, as SSC and degree exams preparation would require study material, model papers, last-minute question banks etc. the book stocks have been piled up.

"Due to Covid-19 induced lockdown we had no sale of books. This year we are not giving new books in wholesale price, all school and college books are being sold at MRP only and no discounts have been offered. With online education being provided, many parents do not prefer books due to which book stores in Koti are witnessing fewer sales," said Mohammed Hameeduddin Adnan owner of JB Book Shop in Koti.