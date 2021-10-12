Hyderabad: Online essay-writing competition on Maulana Azad

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University(MANUU) will conduct national level online essay- writing competition on the theme 'Political and Social Thoughts of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad' as part of the Azad Day to be celebrated in November 2021.

According to Dr Md Athar Hussain, Assistant Professor, Department of Education & Training and coordinator of the competition, bonafied enrolled students of any college/university/institution can register themselves on link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1mWa3XDynl7UXQJbzgpw-GmSi6vrUH8ltVpE-Y7-WlWY/viewform?edit_requested=true till October 18. The last date of submission of essays is October 28. The result will be announced on November 11 on Maulana Azad's birth anniversary.

Urdu essay can be emailed at urduessay@ manuu.edu.in, English on englishessay@ manuu.edu.in and in Hindi at hindiessay@manuu. edu.in.

Top three winners, selected from Urdu, English and Hindi language each, will be given prizes. E-certificate will be given to all participants. For any queries contact 98492-53580, 95406-64266, 98187-61017, 93355-95659.