Hyderabad: Open nala poses threat to residents of Rahul Colony

Hyderabad: The Shaikpet nala, which passes through Rahul Colony, has been left open for many months posing a threat to passers-by and commuters. Apart from this, the drainage system in the colony is not being maintained due to continuous works of flyover being carried out on the main road opposite to the colony. Further, the development works which were supposed to be completed in March are left untouched.



The locals said that the open-drain of the nala has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It also overflows whenever it rains causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. "The colony is located adjacent to the starting point of the new Shaikpet flyover. The government has been continuously re-carpeting the main road for the last seven years due to which the level of the main road has increased, while that of entrance road of the colony decreased resulting in waterlogging of these low-lying areas whenever it rains," said Shanawaz, a resident of Rahul Colony.

Apart from this, the residents also complained of garbage piles. "The entire colony reeks of stench with garbage piling up on streets," he said.

Further, the open drain of the nala in the centre of the road is posing a bigger threat to residents, especially for those commuters who travel during nights.

The Colony Welfare Association has demanded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to complete the pending works, replace the existing sewer lines and also cover the open manholes in the colony. They have urged that the garbage lifting should be done regularly with Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs).

However, a few residents and association members did not turn up to share their views on civic issues as they felt that their complaints might impact other development works in the colony which were initiated by the local Corporator who happens to be from AIMIM party.

