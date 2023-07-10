Hyderabad: Oracle Jogini Swarnalata predicts more rains this year

Hyderabad: Conveying the bonalu oracle Jogini Swarnalata said it is satisfying to watch the pujas performed without any errors but they have forgotten the promise given to me last year. On Monday, during the Bonalu celebrations at the Ujjain Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, a field programme was held.



As part of this, Jogini stood on a golden green earthen pot and made a prophecy. When asked by the priests that the rains are delayed this year, she said that the State will surely receive rains and even if it is late, there will be abundant rains this year too.

A large number of devotees reached the temple to listen to the prophecy of Jogini Swarnalatha. Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with many leaders participated in the event.

Jogini said in the prophecy that she will protect his devotees and give them strength. She said that people should not be afraid of fire accidents and that it is her responsibility to protect those who come to her.

She said that it is her responsibility to ensure that there are no errors. Swarnalatha said that whatever pooja is done, she is happy to receive it and must offer prasads for five weeks.