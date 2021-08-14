Hyderabad: Organ Donation Day observed at Army Public School, Bolarum

Secunderabad: Thematic assemblies of Army Public School Bolarum, introduces children to important days celebrated the world over and also exposes them to burning issues to introspect and contemplate upon. "Organ Donation" was one of the themes observed this week at the school as August 13 is observed as the World Organ Donation Day.

The students had the opportunity to interact with Sunetra Chatterjee from Organ India, who is also an organ recipient. She spoke about her long and unexpected journey of receiving a kidney transplant and how it rehabilitated her life.

Students asked many vital questions on the cause, procedure, myths and various other facts related to organ donation. They got a firsthand experience about the subject through Chatterjee and thanked her for answering their queries. They also thanked Smitha Govind, the principal, for the innovative special assembly, which gave them a deep insight into the significance of organ donation.