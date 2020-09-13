Hyderabad: Osmania hospital doctors call off protest

The junior doctors of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have called off the strike on Saturday after the government assured to fulfil their demands. The government said that their demands would be met before September 9.

Around 200 doctors of non-COVID apex tertiary care centre went on strike on September 8 over inadequate infrastructure and overcrowding as well. They said that they are facing difficulties to perform surgeries due to the lack of infrastructure.

B Nagender, the superintendent of the hospital said that management is doing their best to fulfil the demands of the doctors. However, he said that for now a temporary solution will be provided and it would take a month to get a permanent solution.

Re-arrangements have been made such as allocation of two rooms in Neurosurgery OT for elective orthopaedics cases. Three operation tables for plastic surgery OT, an extension of the post-operative ward would be used as a female cardiology ward and female cardiology patients will be clubbed to female cardiothoracic patients. General Wards for both male and female Surgery will be allocated with the facilities available.

Besides, operation theatres will be arranged in a new building which was meant to be a shelter for attendants.