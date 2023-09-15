Hyderabad: Osmania University Professor Anupalli Roja Rani receives prestigious recognition from American Association for Cancer Research

Hyderabad : Professor Anupalli Roja Rani, Department of Genetics, Osmania University has received prestigious recognition from American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), United States of America (USA).

According to the officials of OU, Professor has received active membership in AACR for her quality research, more than 75 national and international research publications, international patents, and novel research in the fields of Cancer Biology.

Under her guidance, 11 scholars have completed their Ph D and eight are presently working under her. Very few individuals will receive such recognition and she is one among the eminent professors with expertise in her field.