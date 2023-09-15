Live
- Jaipur: Court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
Just In
Hyderabad: Osmania University Professor Anupalli Roja Rani receives prestigious recognition from American Association for Cancer Research
Highlights
Professor Anupalli Roja Rani, Department of Genetics, Osmania University has received prestigious recognition from American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), United States of America (USA).
Hyderabad : Professor Anupalli Roja Rani, Department of Genetics, Osmania University has received prestigious recognition from American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), United States of America (USA).
According to the officials of OU, Professor has received active membership in AACR for her quality research, more than 75 national and international research publications, international patents, and novel research in the fields of Cancer Biology.
Under her guidance, 11 scholars have completed their Ph D and eight are presently working under her. Very few individuals will receive such recognition and she is one among the eminent professors with expertise in her field.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS