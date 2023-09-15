  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Osmania University Professor Anupalli Roja Rani receives prestigious recognition from American Association for Cancer Research

Hyderabad: Osmania University Professor Anupalli Roja Rani receives prestigious recognition from American Association for Cancer Research
x
Highlights

Professor Anupalli Roja Rani, Department of Genetics, Osmania University has received prestigious recognition from American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), United States of America (USA).

Hyderabad : Professor Anupalli Roja Rani, Department of Genetics, Osmania University has received prestigious recognition from American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), United States of America (USA).

According to the officials of OU, Professor has received active membership in AACR for her quality research, more than 75 national and international research publications, international patents, and novel research in the fields of Cancer Biology.

Under her guidance, 11 scholars have completed their Ph D and eight are presently working under her. Very few individuals will receive such recognition and she is one among the eminent professors with expertise in her field.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X