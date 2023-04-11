Hyderabad: Osmania University signs MoU with SRIBIO

Hyderabad: Osmania University, Department of Microbiology on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Bio Aesthetics (SRIBIO) Private Limited, Sultanpur, to the needs of agriculture, aquaculture, nutraceuticals, bio stimulants and others.

The MoU signed between the University and SRIBIO will help the students with internships, scholarships, training for skill development and capacity building which will enhance employability.

Prof D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor of OU, said this MoU would be useful for collaborative high-end research work and such public-private partnerships can take forward the products developed at the lab to land, thereby benefiting society.