Hyderabad: Pandemic brings curtains down for many single screen theatres

Hyderabad: Some cinema theatres across the city are closing their doors permanently as they continue to struggle to survive due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The single-screen theatres have been without business for over 18 months now due to Covid-induced lockdown and the financial struggle to upkeep continues.



Single screen theatres like Galaxy Theatre at Tolichowki, Amba Theatre at Mehdipatnam, Sudarshan Cinema Hall at Chikadpally, Sree Mayuri Theatre at RTC X Roads, Sree Rama at Bahadurpura, Raj Laxmi Theatre at Uppal, Sree Sai Raja Deluxe at Musheerabad, Shanti Theatre at Narayanguda, Santosh Swapna at Abids and Sampoorna Theatre, Vanasthalipuram, are closing permanently.

Secretary of Telangana Theatre Owners' Association M Vijayender said, "Cinema halls in Hyderabad have suffered a huge loss in the last 18 months due to which the managements of the theatres were unable to pay salaries to their employees which landed them into severe financial crises. Besides, the future is inevitable. We are trying to establish the same atmosphere as it was before, but it is really going to be a challenge and most of them may not take it."

"When the government allowed relaxations in the latter part of 2021, theatres were not performing well with 50 per cent capacity. When the government allowed theatres at 100 per cent capacity, the second wave surged, followed by a lockdown. The second lockdown was the most unbearable," Vijayender said.

The Telangana Theatre Owners' Association after the closure of almost 25 single screens in Telangana due to Covid-19 has requested the State government to reduce entertainment tax, electricity bills and also to charge a parking fee. "It is the only way in which we think we will manage to survive," Vijayender added.

"We were already running into losses because multiplexes are now everywhere across the city. The Covid has just aggravated our financial trouble, now we have decided to close permanently," said Sudarshan Chikkadpally Theatre owner, Balgovind Raju.

"It was the most prominent screen in the area. It was also a prominent landmark. Galaxy theatre was the best in the city when it came in and it continued to be one of the best single-screen theatres until recently. The owners could not, however, bear the losses and, so it had to shut down," said Mohammed Abid, who worked as a caretaker at Galaxy Theatre at Tolichowki. "I've seen the theatre in its full glory and now I am seeing it get demolished," he added.

A resident of Tolichowki, Syed Bashreer, who has been watching movies since the theatre came into the area, said: "The old theatres have the best sound system and cannot be compared with new technology sound systems, people like to watch movies in old theatres to enjoy the nostalgia.