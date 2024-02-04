Hyderabad: Panel gets cracking on Dharani restructuring

Hyderabad: The panel on restructuring the Dharani portal had meeting with officials of key departments including Endowments,Wakf Board and Survey and Settlement and had discussion about various aspects of the portal.

The committee held a series of meetings on Saturday with officials of these department for preparing and submitting an ‘interim report’ to the government prior to the budget.

The committee sought information from officials of Endowments on total land expanse under the Endowments, the steps being taken up by the department to protect the lands, the steps undertaken by the Registration and Revenue department to protect these lands and the issues being faced by the endowment lands following the launch of the Dharani portal.

In a separate meeting with Wakf officials, the panel sought answers to questions on total land expanse which was encroached upon and the total land under the control of the Board presently. They also sought answers from officials regarding the notification process with regard to lands under Wakf.

During the meeting with the officials of Survey and Settlement, the committee sought details on survey records presently being conducted and if the Pahani records were uploaded to the Dharani portal.

They questioned the officials regarding the survey undertaken by the earlier Congress government under Bhu Bharati, prior to the formation of Telangana. They also ask about difference between the present situation of the survey maps and the variation between the maps when compared with Dharani portal. They also sought to know the preservation of documents which are from the times of the Paigahs.