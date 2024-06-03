Live
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
Just In
Hyderabad: Parade Grounds turn cynosure of all eyes
The ceremonial march past was the attraction at Parade Grounds during the Formation Day celebrations on Sunday
The ceremonial march past was the attraction at Parade Grounds during the Formation Day celebrations on Sunday. After a long time, the celebrations were held at Parade Grounds. Under the BRS regime, Formation Day was celebrated at Public Gardens. About ten contingents participated in the march past
IPS officer and RajannaSircilla ASP K Rahul Reddy was the parade commander. Rahul Reddy hailed from Hyderabad and had completed schooling in the city
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy arrived at the venue well ahead of time, where he hoisted the national flag and took the salute from various contingents in the parade
There were special enclosures for the families of Martyrs, Telangana ‘Udyamakarulu’, Ministers and the general public at the venue. This time, the media enclosure relocated three to four enclosures away from its previous position near the flag post
CWC Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s message to the people of Telangana was shown on a giant screen at the venue. People applauded when the Congress leader congratulated the people of Telangana
Revanth Reddy released the States song ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana Janani Jayaketanam’ and the lyrics writer Andesri was seen emotional and raising his fist in the VIP gallery
CM presented awards to police personnel and also to the contingents participating in the march past