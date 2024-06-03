Hyderabad: Parade Grounds turn cynosure of all eyes

The ceremonial march past was the attraction at Parade Grounds during the Formation Day celebrations on Sunday. After a long time, the celebrations were held at Parade Grounds. Under the BRS regime, Formation Day was celebrated at Public Gardens. About ten contingents participated in the march past

IPS officer and RajannaSircilla ASP K Rahul Reddy was the parade commander. Rahul Reddy hailed from Hyderabad and had completed schooling in the city

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy arrived at the venue well ahead of time, where he hoisted the national flag and took the salute from various contingents in the parade

There were special enclosures for the families of Martyrs, Telangana ‘Udyamakarulu’, Ministers and the general public at the venue. This time, the media enclosure relocated three to four enclosures away from its previous position near the flag post

CWC Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s message to the people of Telangana was shown on a giant screen at the venue. People applauded when the Congress leader congratulated the people of Telangana

Revanth Reddy released the States song ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana Janani Jayaketanam’ and the lyrics writer Andesri was seen emotional and raising his fist in the VIP gallery

CM presented awards to police personnel and also to the contingents participating in the march past