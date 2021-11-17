Hyderabad: Park in Ramgopalpet turns tipplers' den, irks residents

Ramgopalpet: Residents of Ramgopalpet are battling a host of issues like bad internal roads, undeveloped park, trash dumped in the colony lanes, faulty sewage system, continuous overflow of drinking water and open consumption of liquor in the colony park. All these issues are making lives of residents miserable.

One of the primary issues of this area is the sewage overflowing on the internal lanes. Dwellers alleged that it has become a common scene daily due to which locals are facing hardship to ply from this lane. Due to the slippery road many minor accidents have been reported from this area. Another concern here is the internal roads, as roads are not been re-carpeted for ages.

"The locals over here are living in unhygienic condition, as all lanes are filled with the sewage water. The main problem behind this is that the underground pipeline was laid two decades ago and till date no new pipelines were laid and this is leading to frequent blockage in the pipeline and also a pungent smell emanating from it. Another issue is that there is the continuous overflow of drinking water. We have many times complained to the concerned officials to repair the drinking water pipeline," said Nagesh Kumar, resident of Ramgopalpet.

"The colony park over here is lying without any development and also this park has become a permanent place for open consumption of liquor. Apart from this, all the playing equipment is lying in a rustic condition. Many a time we have complained to the concerned officials regarding the development of the park but all fell on deaf ears. It seems that there is no value for our life to GHMC officials. We are vexed of complaining to them to remove the garbage that is dumped just beside GHMC ward office, causing hardship to the residents'' said R Ramesh, another resident of Ramgopalpet. "Almost all the internal roads in this area need to be re-carpeted, as the lanes are filled with potholes and many times we have complained to the concern officials to re-carpet the road but all fell on deaf ears," said T Anil, a trader.