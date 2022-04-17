Hyderabad: Pasha Quadri distributes Ramzan gift packs

Hyderabad: AIMIM general Secretary and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri distributed Ramzan gift packs in various divisions on Saturday.

As part of Ramzan celebrations, gift packs will be distributed among the poor and deserving families across State. These are sponsored by the State government in coordination with the Minority Commission. The gift packet will be distributed in 119 Assembly constituencies of the State under the supervision of the MLAs.

Pasha Quadri distributed the packs along with corporators in divisions including Santosh Nagar, Talabchanchalam, Rein Bazar, Kurmaguda, Moghalpura, and Pathergatti. In each division over 500 gifts packets were distributed.

As many as 900 Masjid managing committees would receive gift packets. Each committee will distribute 500 packs.

Moreover, the government will release Rs 1 lakh to each mosque for the Iftar feast. Preparations are on for the distribution of gift packets and the Iftar feast in 900 mosques in the state.

according to the Minority Welfare department, the MLAs will recommend four mosques and the corporators will choose two mosques in each Assembly constituency for the distribution of gifts and organising feast. "In Hyderabad, the Iftar feast and the gift packs will be distributed in more than 434 mosques. The distribution will take place in a function hall next to the Hajj House. The gift packets are being transferred from here to the MLAs' constituencies," said the official.