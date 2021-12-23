Hyderabad: Payment of water bills to be made online from April

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday announced that it was going to issue and collect bills for all commercial connections through online mode only.

During a review meeting with the officials, the Water Board Managing Director Dana Kishore said, "The issuance and collection of bills for commercial connections will be done through online platform only. The process will be phased out and steps will be taken to issue cent per cent bills online from April 1 and collect them online."

The MD conducted a review meeting with revenue officials and general managers at the Water Board office on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Water Board MD said that non-domestic (commercial) water connections of all sizes of pipes have already been identified and geo-tagged through a special mobile application.

He said a committee of officials had already been set up to study the process of issuing bills online and collecting digitally for these connections.

Further, the MD said that bills would be issued online for commercial connections through email, SMS and WhatsApp. The process would start soon and would be fully implemented by April 1. The MD directed the officials to ensure that there was a water meter for commercial and high-value connections.