Hyderabad: Pharma City takes up skill development of rural for youth

Hyderabad: As part of the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) project, the government and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) have launched a skill development programme with the objective of training youth in and around villages to facilitate employment.

The government has promised facilitating at least one job per family, who has contributed land to the Pharma City project. The programme is being executed by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in partnership with the Life Science Sector Skill Development, Union government.

The pilot programme for around 120 participants was inaugurated on Monday by IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Ranga Reddy District Collector Amoy Kumar, TSIIC MD EV Narasimha Reddy, Hyderabad Pharma City CEO Shakthi Nagappan and TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha.

A flagship initiative of the State government, the HPC has been planned as a world class industrial city with thrust on development and production of affordable and quality medicines for the country and the world. The project is proposed to be developed on work, live, learn and play concept by adopting sustainable green concepts with state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure.

The training will consist of a mix of classroom sessions, practicals, on-the-job learning and assessments and will also deploy technologies, including AR/VR, as tools for training the candidates. The programme will also include industry visits and guest lectures by eminent personalities. Training modules cover a range of courses production operator, lab technician, manufacturing assistant, packaging assistant, stores coordinator, maintenance supervisor, HVAC coordinator, fitter mechanical, quality chemist, quality assurance and quality control executive.

The Candidates would also be trained in lab/manufacturing equipment, including water filtration, assembly multi-head, vortex mixer, centrifuge, i-touch vibratory sleeve shaker and many more. The total course duration will be 45 days of theory and practical training and 15 days OJT. On successful completion of the programme, placement opportunities have also been planned for the successful candidates.