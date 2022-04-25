Hyderabad: Pier cap of first steel bridge successfully completed

Hyderabad: The erection of the first steel pier cap was completed successfully on Sunday on the proposed longest steel flyover from Nalgonda X roads to Owaisi junction. The four-lane steel bridge would provide a conflict-free traffic movement from Nalgonda X-Saidabad-IS Sadan to Owaisi Junction.

The structure type of this bridge is steel pier, steel pier cap, steel girders with access to corridor of up and down ramp at IS Sadan Junction.

According to officials the soil investigation and topographical survey, pier cap have already been completed and the GAD preparation is in progress.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing the 3.382 km-long steel bridge at an estimated cost of Rs. 523.37 crore including Rs 370 crore construction cost and land acquisition cost of Rs 153.37 crore under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The foundation ramps have already been laid by the construction company and soon construction of service roads, pavement works, drainage works and utilities shifting will be done. So far, 220 structures have been acquired to construct the proposed steel bridge