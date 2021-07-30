Top
Hyderabad: PJTSAU develops 11 crop varieties

PJTSAU develops 11 crop varieties
PJTSAU develops 11 crop varieties

Rajendranagar:Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has developed 11 new varieties in different crops.

They include five in rice, two in sorghum and one each in pigeon pea, green gram, soybean and sesame. They were submitted for approval by the third State Sub-Committee on crop standards and release of varieties during the meeting under the chairmanship of M Raghunanadan Rao, APC & Secretary(Agriculture) on Thursday.

These varieties will be sent to the Central Sub-Committee on crop standards, for release of varieties notification. On the occasion, Rao appreciated Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao and scientists associated for their sincere efforts for the development and release of biotic and abiotic stress-resistant, high-yielding varieties.

