Hyderabad: PJTSAU signs four MoUs through virtual mode

Rajendranagar: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) signed four memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with different organisations through virtual mode here on Thursday. The programme was held at committee hall -1 in administrative building here.

The MoUs were signed by Dr S Sudheer Kumar, registrar, in the presence of VC Dr V Praveen Rao.

An MoU was entered with the National Institute of Micro, Small and medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), Yousufguda with aim to impart training to teachers on entrepreneurship and internship for students. Dr Swaroopa Glory, Director- General, NI-MSME signed MoU virtually.

Another MoU entered was with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), New Delhi, with the aim to train farmers on cooperative aspects in agriculture and make provision for summer internship to MBA (ABM) students. The MoU was executed by NCDC, Hyderabad Regional Director Vamshi Krishna Dubasi.

Yara Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Gurgaon, also entered into an MoU to promote areas of common interest like balanced crop nutrition, use of drones, decarbonisation and agriculture. It was signed by Managing Director Sanjiv Kanwar. Tech Mahindra Ltd. also entered into an MoU with PJTSAU to work on issues related to agri-tech and allied sectors for sustainable development. The programme was executed by Kanchan Bhonde and other representatives.