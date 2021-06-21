Hyderabad: PK Satpathy conferred with Greentech Leading Director Award 2021

Hyderabad: PK Satpathy has been conferred with 'Greentech Leading Director Award 2021'. The jury conferred this prestigious award based on his dynamic initiatives and achievements which included the highest production of iron ore of 35.6 MT in 2017-18, maximum output per man shift, highest exploratory drilling, almost zero accidents in operations in 2020-21, credited for allotment of Rohne and Tokisud Coal blocks to National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), publication of NMDC's maiden sustainability report, extension of mining leases at Chhattisgarh and Karnataka mines, all production mines of NMDC could get a 5-star rating from Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), established Remote Sensing and GIS Lab at NMDC, commissioned Mines Transport Surveillance System (MTSS) in Donimalai Complex, automation of Screening Plant-I of Kirandul Complex, automated dispatch of iron ore sampling and analysing systems.

He has been recipient of several awards like best Director of the year 2019-20 from Geominetech, Tata Steel Mining sustainability award in 2018-19, Greentech Safety awards for NMDC from 2015 to 2019, best mining practices for NMDC with reference to Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) by Synnex Group in 2018-29 and 2019-20.

Satpathy assumed charge as Director (production) of NMDC Limited in December 2014, after holding key positions in various projects of NMDC and at Hindustan Copper Limited.

The selection process has been through virtual interactive sessions and PowerPoint presentation to a jury of an eminent panel appointed by Greentech Foundation, New Delhi to scrutinize based on initiatives taken by the directors and its impact on the Company's performance. About 125 applicants participated in the process of selection.

He has varied experience of more than 37 years in the field of iron ore and copper mining. He has attended various National and International seminars and presented a paper in Fragblast - International Seminar in 2012 and also attended Management Development Programmes in IIM, Ahmedabad, and IIM, Kolkata.