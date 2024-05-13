Vizianagaram Dist: 15.62L voters to exercise their franchise

Vizianagaram: The district administration has made all the arrangements along with logistics like disbursing of poling material and others for general elections to be held on Monday in nine Assembly constituencies and Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency in the district.

Around 15.62 lakh voters are expected to cast their votes in Vizianagaram district. Of these, 7.9 lakh are women voters. Collector S Nagalakshmi and her team including SP M Deepika, expenditure observers and general observers are untiredly working to complete the mega event in a smooth manner.

The electoral officers have imparted training to the staff members at booth-level and instructed them not to violate the code of conduct norms and extend full support to the people to cast their votes in a peaceful way.

Police bandobust has been arranged at every polling station. Drinking water and medical assistant have been provided at all 1,847 poling stations in the district. On Sunday, district level officers have visited the facilitation centres to oversee the distribution of election material to the poling staff and supervised the process.

As many as 13,661 poling officers and assistant poling officers were appointed and 11 model poling stations were set upwith all amenities to attract the voters.

In all, 385 RTC buses have been arranged to shift the polling material in 226 routes across the district and 2272 web cameras were installed at the poling centres.